With the approaching holiday season, the Royal Grenada Police Force is reminding business owners and mobile salespersons of the need to engage in safety practices, so as to minimise any possible occurrences that may jeopardise business operations.

Retail merchants and mobile salespersons are encouraged to guard against theft by giving consideration to trip/route planning and coordination of sales delivery, avoidable late evening return of employees as well as varying delivery times/days and routes.

So far as is reasonably practical, salespersons must avoid carrying large sums of cash and consider using alternative routes that are less traveled or remote.

Persons are also advised to be discreet with the handling of money bags and not leave same in plain view, lock all doors and side doors while traveling and immediately after sales delivery and avoid leaving vehicles unattended.

All suspicious activities should be reported to the police.

RGPF

