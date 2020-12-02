On Tuesday, 1 November a ‘Twin Sister’ family from Carriacou was handed over the keys to their newly built home in the Lauriston area, constructed by the Division of Housing in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government in collaboration with Corporate Citizens and community members.

The initiative formed part of Government’s commitment to improve the comfort level and standard of living of individuals and families who are in desperate need of housing repair assistance or the construction of a home in some instances.

At the short handover ceremony, Minister of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, told GIS that it was during her regular constituency visit to the Harvey Vale community about a year ago that she saw the condition the twin sister’s family was living in, which resulted in action by the Ministry to provide a better home for them.

Minister Stewart emphasised the importance of the initiative and encouraged the family to cherish and take good care of their newly constructed home, which she believes will impact their lives in a positive way.

The new home brings the total houses constructed through the collaborative effort in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, for the year thus far, to 6.

Social Development Coordinator in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Vinishah Cudjoe, referenced the famous quote by Maya Angelou, “The ache for a home lives in all of us – the safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.” She also encouraged the twin sisters to appreciate the importance of the gesture.

The family was also presented with a gift by the Housing Officer in the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Kizzy Cummings-Mc Farlene, on behalf of some kind citizens in Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.