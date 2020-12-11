On a 3-day visit to the sister isles of Carriacou and Petite Martinique, from 9-11 December, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Chinese Embassy in Grenada, Yang Shijun, presented more than EC$20,000worth of items, which were donated to the Top-Hill Senior Citizen Home in Carriacou and the Petite Martinique RC School.

The donation includes items such as a refrigerator, a washing machine, toiletries, hand sanitisers, blenders, pampers and cleaning agents.

In handing over the items, Shijun said that the relationship between the Government and People of Grenada and the Government and People of China have developed very well over the past years and continue to bear fruits, not only on the mainland, but also in Carriacou.

Shijun noted that the Chinese Embassy feels it is part of its responsibility as a good friend of Grenada, to undertake such a gesture, which will provide much-needed support for the two institutions benefitting from the donation.

He said, “I am very impressed with the condition and operation here at the Top-Hill Senior Citizens Home and I do wish to commend and encourage the workers here to continue doing the job.”

The items were handed over to the Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government, Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart, who extended sincerest gratitude to the Chinese Embassy for their well appreciated gesture.

The Minister further encouraged management and staff of the Top-Hill Senior Citizens Home to make best use of the contribution and reassured them that with the growing relationship between the Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government and the Chinese Embassy many more gestures like these will materialise.

As part of the Chinese Embassy visit to Carriacou and Petite Martinique, a contribution was also made to the Carriacou Police Station.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs

