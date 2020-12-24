My dear people of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, on behalf of the Executive Committee of the NDC, and my family, I wish you warmest season’s greetings. I am honoured and humbled, by the privilege to address you as the Deputy Political Leader of the National Democratic Congress.

This time of the year, is always a special one, filled with the expressions of love, peace, and togetherness. While we all expected to share those feelings and emotions with our families, friends, associates and loved ones, Christmas 2020, has come with some trials and unwanted challenges, brought on by the pandemic. Because of this, many of us, myself-included, approach this festive season with mixed emotions.

Despite the challenges, I encourage all of us, never to lose focus on the reason we celebrate at this time of year; God sending his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to save the world.

Sisters and brothers, the joyful fellowship that is so special at this time of the year is reduced by the presence of a pandemic, the likes of which the world has not seen in 100 years. While I am disappointed by the fact that we cannot congregate as we would love to at this time, I am even more saddened by the economic challenges, the anxieties and frustrations that our Grenadian people face because of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This has been rendered worse by the recent spike in the number of cases.

I am also very troubled by the recklessness and carelessness of this present government, and their continued, lacklustre approach to seriously combatting this virus.

Our workers, our businesses, our farmers, our youth, our athletes, our students, our entire population have already endured so much during the earlier part of 2020. AND NOW, THIS.

But all is not lost. We are a strong and resilient people. I therefore, implore you to use this time as a period of strong spiritual reflection, refreshing your hearts, minds and bodies. Let us show love to our neighbours and fellow Grenadians in this vulnerable period in our history. Take time-off to plan, foster all the positive energy as a people in order to tackle the new year with renewed strength, hope and optimism.

The National Democratic Congress, a strong and committed team, is ready to take on the task of ensuring that this government is held accountable for the erratic and callous attitudes and behaviours that have brought our Grenadian people to this point.

We continue to share the responsibility of minimising the spread of this deadly disease before it takes root in our beautiful paradise, which is our home, and home to thousands living abroad, with hopes of returning to a safe and healthy Grenada.

I congratulate our people on maintaining and minimising the spread of the virus. This NDC Party will NOT blame you, the people, you have done nothing wrong. We are very clear on the reason for the current outbreak, just as you are.

Fellow citizens, we must pull together as a nation in order to combat this deadly virus. Let us be guided by the understanding that we are all our brother’s keepers. This means that we must follow the protocols outlined by our Public Health Authorities in a thorough and consistent manner. Therefore, continue to maintain safe social distancing, wear the appropriate face coverings, and ensure that your hands are frequently washed or sanitised.

Most of all during this Holiday Season, be kind to your neighbours, assist those who may not be as fortunate as you – put people and your country FIRST. Show compassion to all and as a resilient people we shall overcome, stronger and better prepared for 2021.

We pray by faith, that the good Lord during this Christmas season, soften the hearts of those in Government, so that they are more considerate, fair and merciful in dealing with our people and urgently executing a fairer and broader relief and stimulus package to all Grenadians in the new year.

The National Democratic Congress will continue to stand with the people of this beautiful country, in the fight for equality, accountability and responsible governance. We express our willingness to work with all patriotic groups and organisations to craft effective national responses to the current crisis, and to other major challenges so that Grenada may develop to her fullest potential in the years ahead.

May Grenada and its people continue to be enriched with God’s blessings! Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

