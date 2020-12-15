Young aspiring artists and those more advanced with the paintbrush or pencil all have an opportunity to show case their talents over the Yuletide Season.

CIBC FirstCaribbean has announced its Caribbean Christmas Art Competition for primary and secondary school students resident in territories across its 16-member corporate footprint. Students will be able to use traditional watercolours or mixed media to render their interpretation of selected topics.

“This year has been an extraordinary one for our region’s youth as they have been forced to navigate a whole new approach to learning and living as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. We believe that artistic expression can be a vent of sorts for some of this year’s challenges,” said Debra King, Director of Corporate Communications at CIBC FirstCaribbean.

She said the competition which runs from 15 December 2020 to 15 January 2021 would allow the entrants to explore and express their creative talents along 2 main themes, “Save Your Money – Why Do We Need to Save” for primary school students and “The Bank of the Future” for secondary school students.

The primary school entrants will be divided into 2 categories: 4 -7 and 8 – 11 while those from the secondary schools will be divided into 11 – 14 and 15 – 18 categories. Primary school students can use watercolour, crayon or paint for their entries while secondary students have a choice of digital, mixed media, paint – watercolour or acrylic.

Photos of all entries showing clear details of the work of art should be emailed to [email protected] on or before 15 January 2021. The subject line of the email should read – CIBC FirstCaribbean Christmas Art Competition – Name of Country. Entrants should include their full name, age and address in the body of the email.

The winners will be announced in early February and their prizes awarded. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place.

CIBC FirstCaribbean

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.