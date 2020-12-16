St George’s University (SGU) received confirmation today that a Grenadian-based contractor who has recently worked on our True Blue campus tested positive for Covid-19.

The person testing positive is a close contact of one of the individuals in the recently reported cluster of active Covid-19 cases in Grenada. The affected individual is receiving appropriate medical care in a quarantined environment, and we are doing everything we can to support the individual’s health and protect their privacy. No students or other individuals on campus are known to be affected.

The health and safety of our students, employees, and Grenada community is our primary concern. Our efforts are focused on tracking and notifying any members of the SGU community who may have been in contact with the individual who tested positive for Covid-19. In accordance with health guidelines, we are conducting additional deep cleaning and sanitising on campus.

St Georges University has identified all the people who may have been in direct contact with the impacted individual. Those individuals have been notified and are following the appropriate protocol to self-quarantine for 14 days along with other members of their households. We protect and value each SGU community members’ privacy. In accordance with health privacy laws, we cannot share any information regarding the identity of the impacted contractor, employees, students or related details.

With the recent uptick of active Covid-19 cases in Grenada, limited access to campus facilities have been implemented to help lessen the risk of infection.In addition, to help mitigate the spread of Covid-19, all Grenada classes are online and we will continue to provide online distance learning for all students for the entire January 2021 term. The University has implemented strict procedures on the True Blue Campus to ensure Grenada’s public health (Covid-19) regulations are followed.

SGU remains committed to helping the affected individual, as well as our entire community, navigate this challenge as safely as possible. We will continue to collaborate with Grenada’s Ministry of Health and stay apprised of further developments. Until then, please join us in keeping the affected individual in our thoughts. We thank the Grenadian community for their continued support and understanding.

