I am grateful that Grenada’s agriculture and fisheries sectors remain on call to support our nation’s food security.

Today’s Covid-19 crisis development reminds us all of the importance of ensuring that our farmers and fisherfolk adhere to the health protocols, to keep themselves, their families, workers and contacts safe.

As Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries, I support the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the nation’s frontline workers, to keep the country safe in this unprecedented time. I wish them to know they have my support and the full support of the farmers and fisherfolk in the fight against Covid-19. Their success against the spread of the coronavirus is our success – for the farmers, for the fisherfolk, and for our country.

I appeal to our nation’s farmers and fisherfolk to adhere to the protocols and keep safe.

Roderick St Clair, Senator for Agriculture and Fisheries

