The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Development, Religious Affairs and Information, acting on the advice of the Ministry of Health, informs that the return of students to school for the start of Hilary Term 2021 has been placed on hold.

However, within the week commencing 4 January 2021, officers of this Ministry will seek to engage managers, principals, teachers and other key personnel to discuss plans for the new term. This is deemed necessary, based on the prevailing circumstances related to Covid-19.

The Ministry apologises for all inconveniences that this development may cause, but gives the assurance that all decisions made to advance the engagement of our students, will be done with due consideration for the health and safety of all concerned.

Every effort will be made to provide an update in the timeliest manner, once plans for Hilary Term 2021 are finalised.

GIS

