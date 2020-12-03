by Linda Straker

Tallpree and V’ghn promote compliance of public health and quarantine regulations

Grenada has had 41 confirmed cases with no deaths to date

The Ministry of Health has embarked on a partnership with entertainers to promote compliance of public health and quarantine regulations, as part of its awareness and educational outreach for the Christmas season.

“It’s all part of our initiatives of finding creative avenues to educate our citizens about the need to wear a mask when in a public space, as we seek to control and contain the spread of Covid-19,” said Health Minister Nickolas Steele.

The campaign involves public service announcements (PSAs) on radio and television stations, billboards and online platforms, including news sites and social media platforms. Featured in the announcements to date are Wilt “Tallpree” Cambridge and Jevaughn “V’ghn” John, whose messages from various locations in the island are to incoming guests, returning nationals, and citizens.

The simple messages are: “To prevent the spread of Covid-19 by wearing a mask when in public” especially while attending approved mass gathering events or outside the normal circle of the household, as well as to comply with the quarantine and public health regulations.

“This holiday season I’m not taking any chances. I am wearing my mask and you should too. I am Covid-19 smart, are you?” asks V’ghn in an 11-second video.

“I am masking for my family and friends, who are you masking for?” said Tallpree in a 19-second video which is directed to nationals. However, in another video which is specifically targeting incoming visitors, Tallpree tells about the importance of quarantine to stop the spread of disease which has infected and caused the death of millions globally.

“Just touch down in Greenz, feels good! Then do what’s right, do your quarantine. No going out, no visiting friends until you are medically cleared. Be Covid-19 smart, let us keep Grenada safe,” said the soca artiste in another PSA which is on rotation on the Ministry of Health’s Facebook page.

Since the first Covid-19 case was diagnosed in March, Grenada has confirmed 41 cases. There have been no related deaths recorded to date.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.