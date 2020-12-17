The Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) is urging the general public to make fire safety and prevention a top priority this holiday season.

Persons are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the do’s and don’ts of fire safety, which should always be followed and practiced at every home or at a business place.

Children should be taught about fire safety and know what to do in the event of a fire.

Persons are encouraged to invest in smoke alarms and or fire extinguishers which should be working correctly.

Safety plans should be developed and escaped route practiced often.

Remember –

Do not overload wall outlets during the holiday season.

Inspect all electrical cords before using. Look for loose connections or frayed or exposed wire. Discard any defective cords. Read the labels and manufacturer’s instructions to ensure proper use.

Insert plugs fully into outlets. Poor contact may cause overheating or shock.

To avoid possible overheating, do not coil or bunch an extension cord which is in use and do not run it under carpets or rugs.

Use the proper lights for the environment. Indoor light strings/sets should not be used outdoors.

Do not use electric light strings/sets on metallic trees.

Turn off all lights on Christmas tree and display lights before retiring for the night or before leaving the house.

Use decorations that are flame-retardant, non-combustible and non-conductive.

Keep the stovetop away from open windows where wind could extinguish the cooking flames.

Keep the handles of pots and frying pans turned inward on the stovetop so that they cannot be knocked over by accident.

To prevent grease fires, keep the stove clear of anything flammable, including pot holders, napkins, and towels. Keep baking soda on hand for extinguishing kitchen fires.

Persons can contact the Fire Department with questions on fire safety.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.