by Linda Straker

Letter dated 19 December informed that a Form 2 student has tested positive for Covid-19

By 21 December, the spike increased the island’s cumulative reported cases to 103

10 days after schools in Grenada officially closed for the Michaelmas Term, the principal of a secondary school in the parish of St David has sent a letter to parents informing them that a Form 2 student tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is with great sadness that we wish to inform you that one of our form two students has tested positive with the Covid-19 virus during the past week, while others are awaiting test results. This unfortunate situation may have exposed your child to Covid-19 Virus,” said the letter which is dated 19 December 2020.

Stamped with the school seal and signed by Acting Principal Gary Jones, the letter appealed to parents and guardians to heighten their vigilance and apply extra care by following all Covid-19 protocols and report any Covid-19 symptoms immediately to the relevant authorities.

“Be assured that our school is doing all in its power to cooperate with the Ministries of Health and Education to provide the necessary information to facilitate an effective and speedy contact tracing.” The letter urged parents not to panic.

On the weekend of 12 December, Health Minister Nickolas Steele confirmed that a cluster of 26 Covid-19 positive cases was identified and the all-inclusive Sandals resort was the location. A massive contact tracing operation was launched to identify all possible individuals connected to the cluster.

To date, more than 2,000 people are on that contact tracing list with over 1,500 tested. While health authorities have confirmed dozens of PCR positive cases connected directly to the cluster, the authorities are yet to provide a breakdown of the sex and age ranges.

However, updates from the Ministry of Health have confirmed that 2 households have been affected with one having 14 cases and another 9. On 10 December, Grenada had reported 43 cases since the first case was confirmed in March 2020, but by 21 December, the spike increased the island’s cumulative reported cases to 103.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.