Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell is again high in praise for the work of Grenada’s frontline team in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

This time, the Prime Minister is commending recent efforts by frontline workers to manage and contain the cluster of positive Covid-19 cases, which resulted in a significant increase in the number of cases recorded locally.

Since the cluster was first detected in early December, the contact tracing team worked vigorously to identify persons who were potentially exposed and hundreds of tests were conducted. In fact, lab technicians at the General Hospital worked on Christmas Day to continue testing and providing clearance for persons who were in quarantine.

Dr Mitchell said, “We have all been impacted by the pandemic but this unprecedented situation has also helped to highlight some heroes among us. The work of Grenada’s frontline team must therefore be commended. The detection of the recent cluster and the rapid rise in active cases, up to 59 at one point, was quite troubling but we have seen the quick containment of the situation through the intense contact tracing and testing efforts. As 2020 comes to a close, I must commend the team for the valiant fight they led for the past 9 months and as we go into 2021, I urge that you continue to do excellent work as we seek to curb the spread of the disease.”

The Prime Minister also called on Grenadians to do their part in the fight against Covid-19. He said, “The protocols recommended by Government and the work of the health team must be complemented by compliance among the population. That is the only way we can be truly successful in curbing the spread of Covid-19. I encourage you to follow the protocols, wear your mask in public spaces, maintain physical distance and sanitise your hands frequently. We are in this together, let us all be responsible and play our respective roles.”

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.