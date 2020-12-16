The Government of Grenada is refuting allegations that a visitor who tested positive for Covid-19 prior to their travel date, was allowed to enter Grenada.

The Government dismisses this claim as irresponsible and contrary to what the country’s Covid-19 protocols provide for.

The allegation infers complicity on the part of the airlines which serve Grenada and would also be in breach of their operational guidelines.

Further, the Government considers the news report by Caribupdate News Service to be libellous and is considering legal action for the dissemination of such erroneous information.

Grenada’s entry guidelines require visitors and returning nationals to have a negative PCR test within 72 hours of travel. Persons are then tested on day four of their period of quarantine and must receive a negative PCR result to be allowed into the community.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.