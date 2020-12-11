The 230 students of the Grand Anse Roman Catholic School were all smiles on Tuesday, 8 December when they received holiday goodie bags compliments of the Sir Royston Hopkin Scholarship Fund.

The students were paid a surprise visit by the Hopkin family and members of the Spice Island Beach Resort team who distributed the bags which contained snacks, pastries, cookies, juices, candies, crayons, and small gift items. The donation to the children continues a long-standing relationship between the Scholarship Fund and the School, which formerly shared prime real-estate on Grenada’s world-renown Grand Anse Beach. Though the school has now been relocated, the original bond fostered between the school and the late Founder of the Scholarship Fund, Sir Royston Hopkin has not been lost and indeed, is now being further expanded

A total of 261 Grand Anse RC students have already received full scholarships to attend secondary school from the Scholarship Fund since the inception of the programme, with 20 new students being added this year.

President and Managing Director of Spice Island Beach Resort, Janelle Hopkin said, “Sir Royston’s vision when he established the Scholarship Fund was to ensure that Tourism Studies became a part of Grenadian schools’ curricula and to help ease some of the financial burdens of parents that are facing financial challenges to educate their children.

“Not only will we continue to administer the Scholarship Fund for the current recipients in his memory but our family, supported by members of the Resort team, is committed to working even more closely with all of the children in the school going forward to provide mentorship and assistance wherever we can.” She added, “Though the Resort is currently feeling the same challenges of most tourism-sector businesses due to the Covid pandemic, The Scholarship Fund will continue to do whatever it can to help the school, as we consider them to be part of the extended Spice family given our long-standing relationship over the years.”

The Sir Royston Hopkin Scholarship Fund was established in 1992 and every year since has offered 5 deserving students from the Grand Anse RC School full tuition scholarships to attend secondary school. The scholarships are also extended to children of Resort employees who need assistance. Spice Island Beach Resort is perennially rated as one of the top boutique hotels in the Caribbean. Featuring 64 elegantly appointed suites including 17 with private pools, in addition to its luxurious beachfront accommodations. The independent, family-owned property has won a host of regional and international awards including the coveted AAA Five Diamond rating.

