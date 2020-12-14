As an essential service, Grenlec has been proactive in taking measures to identify potential areas of exposure as Grenada’s health authorities address the recently announced Covid-19 cluster.

The Company has also sought the guidance of the Ministry of Health in responding to the positive test of a team member during the contact tracing for this recent cluster. This person is currently quarantined and team members who have been in direct contact have been advised to remain at home.

The team member in question has had no direct work-related contact with customers.

The Company has made the decision to temporarily operate with skeleton teams in two departments while it works with the Ministry of Health to take appropriate actions.

The health and safety of Grenlec’s team members and customers remain a priority and the Company will continue to comply with public health guidelines.

Grenlec

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.