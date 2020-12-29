by Linda Straker

SRO 74 mainly corrects some typographical errors

One hour between 7 pm and 8 pm was not clearly defined in 21 December regulation

Amendment fixes time for freedom of movement from 5 am to 8 pm

Two days after publishing the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) (Proclamation No. 3) 2020 Regulations an amendment was published mainly correcting typographical errors which create inconsistencies in some areas.

One of the inconsistencies of the regulations published on 21 December was the time for the freedom of movement of citizens and the beginning of the 8 pm nightly curfew following the declaration of the State of Emergency.

The 21 December regulation provided for freedom of movement to be exercised from 5 am to 7 pm which meant that the one hour between 7 pm and 8 pm was not clearly defined. The 23 December 2020 amendment fixes the time for freedom of movement from 5 am to 8 pm.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.