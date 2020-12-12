by Linda Straker

Foundation donated 1,200 food hampers

Food hampers sourced through partnerships with local supermarkets

Deliveries began on Thursday and will continue into next week

Helping Hands, a foundation funded by the principals of the Kimpton Kawana Bay project, is bringing a little light to 1,200 families across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique this holiday season.

The donation of 1,200 food hampers is being organised by the foundation, led by Grenada’s Consul General in Miami, Ambassador Warren Newfield. Already, many families across the state have received their holiday hampers and further deliveries are on the way.

The packaged hampers are replete with Christmas staples, and each basket also comes with a personalised note from the Helping Hands Foundation, for every recipient.

According to Ambassador Newfield, this year’s initiative is a direct response to the Covid-19 crisis, which has severely impacted many families in Grenada, as it has done around the world. “While our foundation continues to assist in areas of healthcare and education, we thought it necessary this year to reach out in a tangible and direct way to affected families, who will likely experience a less than merry holiday season. For us, it is not only a donation of food items but also one that we hope will bring some joy into homes and hearts across our Islands,” said Newfield.

The Ambassador and his team at Kimpton Kawana Bay are hopeful that for many households, food security, through these hampers, will be one less worry on their plate as the year ends.

Already, the food hampers, sourced through partnerships with local supermarkets, are being delivered by trucks, with the staff of the Foundation on hand to meet and greet the families. According to team leader, Daisy Joseph Andall, “this entire endeavour is a personal journey for us because we want to be part of the solution by spreading love and joy this holiday season. At the end of the day, we must look out for each other as we never know who might need it next. From the onset, Kimpton Kawana Bay has been about family and about giving back to Grenada.”

The company’s staff members, originating from 5 parishes across Grenada, are all involved in the process — from sourcing, to packaging, to deliveries. They have also hired several local helpers, with distinct knowledge of the villages, to assist in the holiday giveback process.

The ultra-exclusive Kimpton Kawana Bay Resort in Morne Rouge, St George, is in the advanced stages of construction. The deliveries began on Thursday and will continue into next week.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.