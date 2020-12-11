Lisroy Joseph, 47 years, Fisherman of Pearls, Akim Aberdeen, 21 years, Farmer, of La Poterie and Anthony Edgar, 42 years, Farmer of La Poterie who were jointly charged for the offences of Praedial Larceny and Vagrancy for a quantity of Soursop, were sentenced at the Sauteurs Magistrate’s Court, on 8 December 2020.

They received a total fine of $3,000 and were ordered to pay compensation of $4,500 respectively, for the charge of Praedial Larceny. Joseph, Edgar and Aberdeen received suspended sentences of one (1) year, in default, 1 year in prison, while Aberdeen will serve 6 months in prison, in default of his suspended sentence.

In a separate incident, Stephon John, 27 years of Moyah, St Andrew, and Anthony Edgar, 42 years, Farmer of La Poterie, St Andrew, were jointly charged for the offence of Vagrancy. Both men pleaded guilty and were given suspended sentences of 1 year and in default, 3 months in prison.

RGPF

