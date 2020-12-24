The Ministry of Health says it has bolstered its field teams to conduct testing for Covid-19, but given the massive number of persons to be tested and the highly infectious nature of the disease, extreme care must be taken in dealing with each person.

The Ministry says more than 600 tests will be conducted by weekend.

There are currently 59 active cases of Covid-19 in Grenada.

The Ministry of Health solicits the patience of all persons awaiting results, including those who travelled to Grenada in recent days and are in quarantine. In the meantime, health officials are advising people to remain vigilant and to continue to observe all protocols as they work towards bringing the situation under control.

GIS

