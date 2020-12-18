On 17 December 2020, the Ministry of Health announced the laboratory diagnosis of 9 new positive cases of Covid-19.

Based on the size of the cluster and vigorous contact tracing efforts, the number of positive cases is constantly changing, as more tests are being conducted and many other individuals are carded to be retested in the coming days.

The number of positive cases currently on island, is now 45 and are reflected as follows:

At last update on 15 December, there were 44 active cases. Since then, one person has been medically cleared.

Further, 7 guests at Sandals Grenada who tested positive, have since left the island. They did so before results were obtained.

Therefore, as of 16 December there was a total of 36 active cases on island.

17 December, a further 9 cases were diagnosed, bringing the total of active cases to 45.

Overall, Grenada has recorded 94 positive cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic reached our shores in March.

At this point, the Ministry of Health advises the general public to be on very high alert, and to take every precaution to protect themselves and others from the transmission of this virus. Further, everyone who has been ordered to remain in quarantine because of contact with a positive case, must do so for a period of 14 days, as mandated.

Failure to comply with this order is a risk to public health and safety, and a violation of the Quarantine Act of Grenada.

The public is reminded that the Ministry of Health is the official source for all information related to this public health crisis. The Ministry asks that the media and other individuals involved in the dissemination of information, verify such information before sharing, as failure to do so results in unnecessary panic and fear and puts us all at further risk. Misinformation or disinformation is also unfair to the affected individuals and can have serious psychological effects.

Government assures the nation that through collective action, we will get through this outbreak, but we need the fullest cooperation of all. Our health team is working around the clock to test, contact trace, isolate and quarantine affected persons. Effective execution of these moving parts takes time, therefore we ask for the patience and indulgence of the public as we seek to provide factual and verified information.

The Ministry of Health is further strengthening our communications and monitoring systems to provide for greater responsiveness in this period of heightened alert.

All individuals requesting a test because of perceived exposure will be dealt with accordingly. We are also working to deliver results in a timely manner to everyone who has been tested.

Meanwhile, in an effort to contain this outbreak, individual responsibility calls for the proper wearing of masks over the nose and mouth when in public spaces; washing or sanitising hands frequently; practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet from others; and adhering to the quarantine rules and the restrictions for social gatherings.

If you believe that you have been exposed to the virus, or you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of the Coronavirus, isolate yourself immediately, and contact the Covid Hotline at 473-538-4787, or your nearest health centre.

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.