The Ministry of Health informs that a cluster of 26 positive Covid-19 cases has been diagnosed, originating from the Sandals Resort. The positive cases include guests and employees, as well as their contacts. The discovery was made following proactive testing of employees and guests on Friday and Saturday, as part of the Ministry’s continuous testing of frontline staff in sectors directly related to tourism, travel and health.

Given the health emergency that this situation warrants, the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Health, has deployed all efforts, including personnel and resources, to address this grave threat to public health, safety, order and the maintenance of medical and other supplies and services essential to life in Grenada. Unprecedented, aggressive efforts have been taken to further contain this outbreak of Covid-19.

The Sandals Resort has now been deemed to be a place of screening and assessment. Entire households related to the confirmed cases have also been quarantined, and contact tracers are actively working to source other potentially exposed people in other areas of public life and activity.

This is a rapidly evolving situation and health officials will continue to update the public as circumstances warrant. In the coming hours and days, the Ministry anticipates a further tightening of measures related to activities and daily life in order to protect public health and safety.

The Ministry has been consistent in urging the public to maintain vigilance in daily life, as a virus outbreak was always probable in Grenada — just as elsewhere around the region and world.

Nevertheless, throughout this pandemic, there has never been a greater need for public cooperation than now. The Ministry is again calling on all citizens and visitors to join the effort in observing the health and safety protocols, including exercising enhanced caution in daily activities, especially when using public transportation and participating in social activities.

The Ministry of Health cannot stress enough the magnitude of the problem that Grenada is currently confronting. This is about public health and safety and we urge the public to be extremely careful and to do its part in helping to curb this outbreak.

In consideration of the current grave situation that we face, the Government of Grenada, through the Ministry of Health, must ask that members of the public limit all social gatherings. The Chief Medical Officer has also advised that permission previously granted to organizers for upcoming social events is under review. The Government’s first responsibility is to protect the lives of our people and we are resolute in taking all necessary steps to do so. Everyone is reminded to adhere to the guidelines and mandates by wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth when in public spaces, practising good hygiene, and maintaining physical distancing of at least six feet from others. This outbreak can be contained, if we all work together. If you believe that you have been exposed to the virus, or you are displaying symptoms consistent with those of the Coronavirus, isolate yourself immediately, and contact the Covid Hotline at 473 538 4787, or your nearest health centre.

