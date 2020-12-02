Members of the Media Workers Association of Grenada (MWAG), during its Annual General meeting on Saturday, 28 November 2020, appointed a 5-member constitution review committee to review draft recommendations provided by a subcommittee appointed in June 2020, and at the same time conclude the necessary process that will result in an amended constitution for the Association.

The current constitution is more than 20 years old, and members have agreed that amendments to certain sections are needed to recognize ongoing changes within the media landscape, locally, regionally, and internationally.

The committee which comprises of MWAG President Shere-Ann Noel, Treasurer Linda Straker, Nigel Mathlin, Sophia Phillip, and Gerard Joseph, was appointed in lieu of electing a new executive, after members approved a motion to defer the election of a new executive until the approval of a new constitution.

The committee will have 90 days to review the document and propose amendments to the membership through a series of online consultations.

After the recommendations and discussions have been finalized, the draft will be taken to a legal representative of MWAG to ensure that its wording is fit for purpose.

