“For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counsellor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” – Isaiah 9:6

As we face the extraordinary challenges of Covid-19 this holiday season, the NNP calls on all Grenadians to be safe and continue to follow the protocols as set out by the Government of Grenada through the Ministry of Health and other bodies such as the Royal Grenada Police Force.

We take this opportunity to congratulate and thank all our devoted Grenadian sons and daughters, especially our frontline workers such as our healthcare workers, RGPF, Prison Officers, Custom Officers and all others who have made and continue to make sacrifices as they serve and protect us all.

As we observe this holiday season in these anomalous circumstances the NNP also calls on all Grenadians to continue being our brother’s and sister’s keeper. While we would all love to congregate as family and friends for our usual yearly family get-togethers we must understand that this year, 2020 does not offer us the luxury of this option. We urge all to use non-traditional means as much as possible to continue showing the love and concern we have for one another such as social media interaction. Though we may be apart in location, we will be together in heart.

Our nation, at this time, faces one of our most serious challenges but we of the New National Party are firm in our belief in the Grenadian people and our collective ability to successfully overcome adversities. We have done it before and without any doubt, will do it again.

Ultimately, the true resilient Grenadian spirit will shine through and we will recover.

As we look forward with anticipation to the year 2021, we must not lose focus of our fight against Covid-19 but at the same time let us remain committed to the collective goal of building a prosperous, healthy and productive Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

NNP continues to extend commendations to our farmers, fisherfolk, bus drivers, teachers, public servants, students, market vendors, media personnel, businessmen and women, elderly and everyone at home and in the diaspora, who have contributed to our successes over the past year.

May 2021 be to each and every Grenadian at home and abroad a year of peace, love, prosperity and good health. And may the love and goodwill of this season permeate the entire year to come and beyond.

New National Party

