The Royal Grenada Police Force informs the general public that there are currently NO known positive cases of Covid-19 among the rank and file of the organisation.

A Corporal of Police has tested positive on a rapid test and is awaiting the results of a PCR test, which is the gold standard for testing of the virus.

Further, an officer attached to St Paul’s Police Station, who had previous contact with a confirmed positive case, was tested and his test returned negative. If, and when there is a positive case within the force, we will inform the public accordingly.

Over the past few weeks, several police officers were either tested or asked to quarantine, because of known contact with suspected or positive cases. As an organisation, we understand that we are in a high-risk category, however, to date, we have had no positive case.

The RGPF has provided all the necessary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and continues to implore on our officers, and the wider community to take all precautionary measures to mitigate against contracting the virus.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.