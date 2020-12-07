The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that St James Main Road to the Adventist Church, St Andrew, will be closed to vehicular traffic on Monday, 7 to Friday, 11 December2020 to facilitate road repairs.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

RGPF

