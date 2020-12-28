Five officers of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) were awarded with Regional Security System Service Medals, for their service during the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian from 23 September to 3 November 2019.

Sergeant #119 Mike Modeste, Constables #836 Otis St Louis, #43 Nicholas Noel, #626 Josh Noel and #30 Arsha Wellington received their awards at a ceremony held at the Police Headquarters on Wednesday, 23 December, 2020.

These officers were recognised for their Meritorious Humanitarian Service to the Government and the people of the Commonwealth of the Bahamas in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

The medals were presented by Kim Frederick, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.