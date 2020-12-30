Following the recent plea in Parliament by Carriacou and Petite Martinique’s MP Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart on the need for a terminal to accommodate persons travelling to Carriacou from Grenada via Osprey Lines Ltd, Government grants permission to passengers and operators to operate at the Old Cruise Ship Terminal on the Carenage in St George’s.

The change in operation took effect on Monday, 28 December 2020, and is in an effort to improve the comfort of passengers waiting to board the Osprey ferry and strengthen the adherence to Covid-19 protocols and guidelines by passengers wishing to visit the island.

During her presentation on the 2021 Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure, Minister for Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government Hon. Kindra Maturine-Stewart in speaking on the issue at length said that the practice of sheltering at the Fire Station on the Carenage and having to beg to use the washroom facility there must become a ‘thing of the past’ as she brought forward the idea of utilising the Old Cruise Ship Terminal which is fully equipped with washroom and seating amenities and was presently unused.

“I am extremely happy to report to the people of Carriacou and Petite Martinique that the Government has acted speedily in taking up the idea of making the unused Old Cruise Ship Terminal available for passengers travelling to and from Carriacou,” Minister Stewart stated in an exclusive interview with the Government Information Services (GIS).

She added that in 2021, the Government will also look into the issue of transporting medical patients between Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique which she believes remains another burning issue facing the residents of the sister-isles.

Ministry of Carriacou and Petite Martinique Affairs & Local Government

