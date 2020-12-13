by Linda Straker

Grenada is experiencing a significant spike in Covid-19 laboratory-confirmed cases

Ministry of Health officials are tight-lipped about new cases

Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell disclosed to worshippers at the Church of the Uganda Martyrs on Sunday, that Grenada is experiencing a significant spike in Covid-19 laboratory-confirmed cases, with one family having at least 14 cases.

“He was very cautious with his words to us, but he told us that one person caused 13 other family members to be infected and that Government will be having a meeting later to decide on the next step,” said a female worshipper who preferred not to be named. The Roman Catholic Church of the Uganda Martyrs is in the Prime Minister’s community of Happy Hill, and he often delivers impromptu remarks to the worshippers once he is attending the Sunday morning service.

Ministry of Health officials are tight-lipped about the new cases, but family members of people working at the hotel in the south of the island, where it is believed the outbreak is centred, are confirming that workers are requested to the compound and not allowed to leave.

“Workers began undergoing PCR test since last Friday and they are unable to leave the compound,” said one family member whose spouse is locked in awaiting her result. “I really don’t know when they will release her,” he added. The spouse is a staff of the housekeeping department.

There are reports that more than 2 dozen people have tested positive since testing began last Friday and dozens more are awaiting results. As of last week Thursday, Grenada’s total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases was 43.

Since the island confirmed its first positive case in March, this is the first time the country is experiencing what appears to be a community spread. There was a cluster of 5 cases at one workplace during the period of May/June.

The US CDC categorises Grenada’s risk for Covid-19 as extremely low while the PAHO dashboard which provides information about members states describe Grenada as having “sporadic” cases.

