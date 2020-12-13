by Linda Straker
- Grenada is experiencing a significant spike in Covid-19 laboratory-confirmed cases
- Ministry of Health officials are tight-lipped about new cases
Prime Minister Dr Keith Mitchell disclosed to worshippers at the Church of the Uganda Martyrs on Sunday, that Grenada is experiencing a significant spike in Covid-19 laboratory-confirmed cases, with one family having at least 14 cases.
“He was very cautious with his words to us, but he told us that one person caused 13 other family members to be infected and that Government will be having a meeting later to decide on the next step,” said a female worshipper who preferred not to be named. The Roman Catholic Church of the Uganda Martyrs is in the Prime Minister’s community of Happy Hill, and he often delivers impromptu remarks to the worshippers once he is attending the Sunday morning service.
Ministry of Health officials are tight-lipped about the new cases, but family members of people working at the hotel in the south of the island, where it is believed the outbreak is centred, are confirming that workers are requested to the compound and not allowed to leave.
“Workers began undergoing PCR test since last Friday and they are unable to leave the compound,” said one family member whose spouse is locked in awaiting her result. “I really don’t know when they will release her,” he added. The spouse is a staff of the housekeeping department.
There are reports that more than 2 dozen people have tested positive since testing began last Friday and dozens more are awaiting results. As of last week Thursday, Grenada’s total number of laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases was 43.
Since the island confirmed its first positive case in March, this is the first time the country is experiencing what appears to be a community spread. There was a cluster of 5 cases at one workplace during the period of May/June.
The US CDC categorises Grenada’s risk for Covid-19 as extremely low while the PAHO dashboard which provides information about members states describe Grenada as having “sporadic” cases.
This is corrupt and disgusting. We have seen many other governments put people lives at risk for pennies. We can’t eat money but COVID kills.
The question is, Would the Grenada Government fine SANDALS? Would the Grenada Government take SANDALS to court?
Imported for revenue. Now the chicken has come home to roost. Grenadians take care of you, your family and friends health and safety. No one will do it for you, not even you ‘Grenada earthly God and his disciples whom so duly could do or say no wrong’. But our Creator God will give a hand and if we all do our best our Creator will do the rest. Fear not for fear causes torment. Just trust God’s principles for good health and be at peace in his safety net. Put not your trust in false God. They will pul you into their spirit. Chew you up and then spit you out for the dog’s dinner.
Ok FIRST of all, Keith you got more business making any reports if national interests at church. INAPPROPRIATE beyond words. Then to say one person may infect 13 family members, again NOT YOUR PLACE to be saying these things. YOU are the one allowing Sandals to operate obviously WITHOUTproper protocols.
Quarantine means NO CONTACT. This means they stay on their hotel room, talk to no one in person face to face, NO CLEANING STAFF FIR THESE ROOMS! Cleaning to be done by the person in quarantine themselves !!! No outside privileges, no swimming pools, no ocean until they pass 14 days, no less and are then tested and receive negative results from COVIDPCR TESTS.
Cleaning staff is not obligated to clean quarantine rooms or there is no quarantine.
Why health minister so quiet? Transparency required here. There should have been much more testing for months now. You have never tested enough of the population to determine whether there have been asymptomatic people on the island all along.
Sandals must pay their staff compensation.
Sandals should be sued!