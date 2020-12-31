Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin has been confirmed to the post of Chief of Police after acting in the position since July 2018.

The Commissioner received his letter of appointment as from the Public Service Commission (PSC). His appointment is made by the Governor General, on the advice of the PSC.

Commissioner Martin has 34 years of experience in law enforcement; he was promoted through the ranks and worked in many departments. He holds a Bachelor’s degree with honours in Business Administration and a Master of Science degree in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Commenting on his confirmation to the post, Commissioner Martin said, “This appointment is dedicated to awesome, hard-working and dedicated men and women of the force, through whose work the RGPF maintain a high standard of operation and positive public image. I am also grateful to the administration for the confidence placed in me to lead the force at this time. I understand and accept the magnitude of this responsibility and I vow to execute my duties with diligence, professionalism and integrity and to constantly give my best to ensure the safety and security of our people and our nation.”

As Commissioner, he will have command of the police force and will manage the organisation, administration, discipline, powers and duties of the RGPF, and matters incidental thereto, as outlined in the Police Act and Police Regulations.

GIS

