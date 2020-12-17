Dwight Williams, former Police Constable #447, was dismissed from the Royal Grenada Police Force, by Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin in November, 2020.

Williams’ service was terminated after he pleaded guilty to 3 internal charges of Corrupt Practice and 1 charge of Making a False Entry. These charges stemmed from the collection of monies for Commitment Warrants, which was not paid into the court as was expected.

The RGPF thanked Williams for his service and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

RGPF

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.