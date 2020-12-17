Dwight Williams, former Police Constable #447, was dismissed from the Royal Grenada Police Force, by Acting Commissioner of Police, Edvin Martin in November, 2020.
Williams’ service was terminated after he pleaded guilty to 3 internal charges of Corrupt Practice and 1 charge of Making a False Entry. These charges stemmed from the collection of monies for Commitment Warrants, which was not paid into the court as was expected.
The RGPF thanked Williams for his service and wished him every success in his future endeavours.
RGPF
We trust our children to police, teachers, and doctors. People in those professions must be of sound character & morals. We rely on the police to be servants of the people, honest and fair in all situations. Anything less should be unacceptable, and those who do not measure up should be dismissed.
Naming and shaming public workers is good to clean up those departments.
I am sure this is not the first and it sure is not going to be the last.
Grenada has some real corrupt police and it is important that the commissioner of police start getting them out.
This is not going to be an easy task but it must be done.