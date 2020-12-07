As a result of police operations held at the weekend, one firearm and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.

Stefan Sylvester, a 27-year-old resident of La Mode, St Patrick, was arrested and charged by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, for the offences of Assault with a deadly instrument, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, after he allegedly assaulted an individual with a gun at the St George’s Bus Terminus.

He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 December 2020, and was granted bail in the amount of $10,000 with 2 sureties. He will reappear in court on 18 February 2021.

Further, Alan Sandiford, a 29-year-old resident of Grenville Street, St George’s, was arrested and charged for the offences of Assault with a deadly instrument, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Wounding. The charges were laid against Sandiford after he was allegedly involved in an altercation at Marian, St George, on 3 December 2020.

He was taken to the St George’s Magistrates Court on 7 December 2020, where he was granted bail in the amount of $20,000 with 1 surety. As part of his bail conditions, he has to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm; and also to refrain from the community of Marian, St George. He will reappear in court on 4 March 2021.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

