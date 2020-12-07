As a result of police operations held at the weekend, one firearm and a quantity of ammunition were recovered.
Stefan Sylvester, a 27-year-old resident of La Mode, St Patrick, was arrested and charged by officers of the Criminal Investigations Department, for the offences of Assault with a deadly instrument, Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Ammunition, after he allegedly assaulted an individual with a gun at the St George’s Bus Terminus.
He appeared at the St George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 7 December 2020, and was granted bail in the amount of $10,000 with 2 sureties. He will reappear in court on 18 February 2021.
Further, Alan Sandiford, a 29-year-old resident of Grenville Street, St George’s, was arrested and charged for the offences of Assault with a deadly instrument, Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Ammunition and Wounding. The charges were laid against Sandiford after he was allegedly involved in an altercation at Marian, St George, on 3 December 2020.
He was taken to the St George’s Magistrates Court on 7 December 2020, where he was granted bail in the amount of $20,000 with 1 surety. As part of his bail conditions, he has to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm; and also to refrain from the community of Marian, St George. He will reappear in court on 4 March 2021.
Police investigations are ongoing.
RGPF
NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.
Comment on story