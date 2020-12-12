Prime Minister, Dr the Right Honourable Keith Mitchell will be among world leaders participating in the Climate Ambition Summit on Saturday, 12 December 2020.

The summit is being held on the 5th anniversary of the landmark Paris Agreement and will be co-hosted by the United Kingdom, the United Nations and France, in partnership with Chile and Italy.

Conference organisers say world leaders are expected to use the summit as an opportunity to announce ambitious new commitments under the Paris Agreement.

Further, organisers anticipate that “the Summit will be an important moment to drive forward collective action as we move towards COP26. It will be an opportunity for leaders to bring forward new commitments that put us firmly on a greener, more resilient, and sustainable path, and put the world on track to deliver global net-zero emissions and limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.”

The summit gets underway at 10:00 am local time and the Prime Minister is expected to speak about 12:30 pm.

The summit can be viewed live via the following link: https://www.climateambitionsummit2020.org/

GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.