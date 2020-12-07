Flow Grenada has restored full connectivity for customers who may have been experiencing issues with their mobile data, broadband and television services earlier today.

This issue also impacted other markets throughout the South Caribbean including Dominica, St Lucia, St Vincent, Barbados, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In Grenada specifically, the issue was first logged at approximately 8:30 am local time on Monday, 7 December 2020.

The root cause of the issue was identified as a loss of power on critical equipment to our subsea network that provides capacity for internet traffic.

As a result, customers in Grenada experienced degraded services such as slower internet speeds and intermittent buffering when using broadband and mobile data services.

Our engineers worked to restore full connectivity and we also leveraged our resources across the Caribbean to ensure reliable connections were re-established and internet traffic is once again stable.

As of 2 pm local time on Monday, 7 December 2002, power has been restored to all of Grenada’s links, however, congestion on the network may occur as other markets come back online.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused and we thank our customers and the general public for their patience and understanding.

Rest assured, we will continue to do everything in our power to ensure that our customers remain connected to the things that matter most.

C&W