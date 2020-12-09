The Grenada Airports Authority (GAA) is inviting proposals to engage the services of a freelance Corporate Communications Officer.

Key Accountabilities and Role

Collaborate with management to develop and implement an effective communications strategy which seeks to promote, protect, and build the GAA’s image

Maintain an active social media presence

Create informative and interesting press releases, newsletters, and related communication materials.

Plan and manage the design, content, and production of all communication materials.

Supervise projects to guarantee all content is publication-ready.

Create communication strategies for events

Respond to communication-related issues in a timely manner.

Qualification/Experience

BSc/BA in Public Relations, Communications, or relevant field

A minimum of 5 years proven experience in the field of Communications

Experience in web design and content production is a plus

Experience in social media marketing

Solid understanding of project management principles

Working knowledge of MS Office; photo and video-editing software is an asset

Excellent communication (oral and written) and presentation skills

Proficient command of English.

Compensation commensurate with qualification and experience.

Proposals should be addressed to Joan Gilbert, General Manager (Ag) at email contact [email protected] or the Grenada Airports Authority, PO Box 385, Maurice Bishop International Airport, Point Saline, St George.

Deadline for submission of proposals is 23 December 2020.

