TYPE OF CONTRACT: Consultancy

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED ACTIVITY START: January 2021

Energy efficiency (EE) and Renewable Energy (RE) potential in the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA)

The scope of this service contract is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) under its International Climate Initiative (IKI), the Government of Grenada.

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Physical Development; Ministry of Infrastructure Development, Public Utilities, Energy, Transport and Implementation; the Grenada Development Bank (GDB) and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire a qualified consultancy with a minimum of 8 years’ experience in carrying out energy assessments and/or audits and experience in EE and RE retrofit assessment and planning for the project period from January until May 2021. This includes:

Energy efficiency assessment from electricity consumption and fuel use mainly for NAWASA but also include elements from the broader water sector and recommendation of suitable energy efficiency option (EEO) and measures (EEM)

Site assessments for NAWASA facilities across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for integration of RE recommendation of RE options (REO) with a focus on solar photovoltaics.

GIZ requests eligible bidders to submit their expression of interest to [email protected] no later than 4:30 pm (16:30 hours) Eastern Caribbean time on 4 January 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – Energy Assessment Consultancy”.

Please do not send any technical or price offer, nor other unrequested documents. Kindly note that the complete tender documents with all relevant information for the offer will only be sent to qualified consultants that expressed their interest.

GIZ will inform all companies that handed in expressions of interest about the end result of the evaluation process and whether they qualify as eligible contestants for the tendering process.

