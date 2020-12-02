PROJECT TITLE: Support NAWASA for update of their Geoinformation System

TYPE OF CONTRACT: Short-term

COUNTRY OF ASSIGNMENT: Grenada

ANTICIPATED PROJECT START: February 2021

The scope of this assignment is determined by the Climate-Resilient Water Sector in Grenada (G-CREWS) Project, which is jointly financed by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), the German Government and the Government of Grenada.

The project is implemented by the Government of Grenada, the Grenada Development Bank and the National Water and Sewerage Authority (NAWASA) in partnership with the German Development Corporation (GIZ).

The objective of this assignment is to map NAWASA’s assets (pipe lines, meters, valves, hydrant, air valves, chambers etc.) to contribute to NAWASA’s improved business and operational work flow. The pipeline mapping will assist NAWASA in enhancing operational efficiencies, as well as the ability to make better decision in terms of pipe line design.

The purpose of this Request for Proposals is to hire 10 qualified candidates to be contracted on a 40-hours a week basis for a duration of 6 months (February until July 2021), supporting NAWASA in mapping and capturing data using GIS mobile tablets. The team of experts will work under the supervision of the NAWASA, performing the following specific tasks:

Map and Capture data using GIS hardware, including pipelines and record pipe, customer meters, fire hydrants, valves etc.

The candidates shall meet the following requirements:

Ability to use smart device (tablet, cell phone) to capture data

Knowledgeable and competent in geography and/ or cartography (map reading)

Good understanding of Information Technology, previous experience with mobile spatial data capture application is an advantage;

Excellent communication and teamwork skills;

Exemplary focus, ambition and attention to detail.

Business fluency in English

This project will primarily require working outdoors and walking on uneven terrain and in variable weather conditions.

GIZ requests eligible applicants to submit their expression of interest by sending a CV and a cover letter by e-mail demonstrating that they have the relevant experience to perform the services to [email protected] no later than 2 January 2021. Please make the subject line of your e-mail communication: “EOI – GIS Mapping NAWASA

.”

