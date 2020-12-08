by Linda Straker

Bhola replaces Kim George who resigned in October 2020

Last ministerial portfolio was Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Lands

Will take oath of office on 15 December

Roland Bhola who previously served as a Member of Parliament in the Lower House as well as a member of the Upper House, will be returning to the Parliament. This time, he will again be a member in the 13-member Upper House also known as the Senate.

Bhola who first became a Parliamentarian in 2003 is replacing Kim George who resigned from the post in October 2020. A Government representative in the Senate since March 2018, George resigned due to the great demands of her profession as an attorney which did not afford her the opportunity to effectively prepare for senate sessions.

Bhola who received his instrument of appointment on 2 December 2020 from Governor-General Dame Cecile La Grenade will take the oath of office when the Senate meets to commence debate on the 2021 budget on 15 December.

“I will not be serving the Government in any public service position; I will only be serving as a Government Senator in the Upper House. I will be making my contribution to the nation as a senator on the Government side supporting the policies and plans of the NNP Government,” Bhola said. His last ministerial portfolio was Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Lands.

Bhola’s first appointment in the Senate was in 2003 when he replaced Richard McPhail before contesting the November 2003 General Election as the representative for the St Andrew North East constituency.

He won his seat and become a member of the House of Representatives or Lower House following the 2003 and 2008 general elections. However, from 2008 to 2013 he was a Member of Opposition being one of 4 New National Party (NNP) candidates who won their seats in the 2008 General Election. That election was won by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) led by Tillman Thomas.

Bhola won his seat again in the 2013 General Election and served a member of Government. Bhola who is currently General Secretary of the ruling New National Party did not contest the 2018 General Election but played an integral role in the party’s election campaign.

