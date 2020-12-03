On Monday, 1 December 2020, officers attached to the Grenville Police Station responded to a report of House Breaking in the community of Paradise, St Andrew. Subsequently, Neron Thomas a 34-year-old Landscaper of Paradise, St Andrew, was arrested and charged for the offences of House Breaking and Rape.

Thomas was taken to the Grenville Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 3 December 2020, and was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prisons. He will reappear in court on 17 December 2020.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

