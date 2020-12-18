St George’s University (SGU) received confirmation on 17 December, of 5 laboratory confirmed cases of Covid-19 connected to the SGU community involving both students and staff. No cases are seriously ill.

The affected individuals are receiving appropriate care in a quarantined environment, and we are doing everything we can to support everyone affected and protect their privacy. We continue to conduct deep cleaning and sanitising and identify all members of the SGU community who may have been in contact with the impacted individuals.

Those who have been impacted are following the appropriate protocol to self-quarantine for 14 days along with other members of their households. SGU continues to collaborate closely with the Government of Grenada and officials at the Ministry of Health in addressing this cluster of cases.

Out of an abundance of caution, all members of the SGU community on the True Blue campus will be required to be retested in the coming days. Strict social distancing, facial coverings and other infection control policies remain in effect.

SGU remains committed to helping the affected individuals, as well as our entire community, navigate this challenge as safely as possible.

SGU

