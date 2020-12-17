The Division of Fisheries within the Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, Fisheries and Co-operatives, has advised that 13 new ice machines will be procured, delivered and installed at all fish markets in Grenada and Carriacou in 2021, through a grant from the Japan International Cooperation System (JICS).

The division is cognisant of the challenges faced by many regarding the unavailability of ice for use in the fishing industry.

Currently, the fish markets at Gouyave, Grenville and Victoria have functioning ice machines that can adequately supply the fishers in those areas. Although the ice machines at Waltham, Duquesne, Sauteurs and the Melville Street fish markets are non-functional, the public should note that the Waltham area can be serviced by the ice machine located in Victoria, while Sauteurs can be serviced by the ice machine that is operated by the Fishermen’s Co-operative in that area. The Melville Street facility is primarily supplied with ice from the Gouyave facility.

Duquesne has a functioning freezer for the effective storage of the relatively small quantity of fish that is landed in that area. Ice can be sourced from Victoria for the Duquesne facility.

The Ministry is committed to engaging the fishers and stakeholders with a view to establishing the challenges of the sector and formulating strategies to address and grow the sector.

GIS

