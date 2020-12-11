A teacher at a local tertiary institution was arrested by officers at the Special Victims Unit for indecently assaulting a 17-year-old student.
Ali Hinds, a 39-year-old resident of Mt Moritz, St George, was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on 9 December 2020, after allegation of him inappropriately touching the private parts of the minor was received.
He is presently on $10,000 bail with one surety and is scheduled to appear in court on 8 March 2021.
Police investigations are ongoing.
RGPF
What on earth is going on in our little island, we currently has a high level of rape and these people are still trying to abuse our children who are in they care.
So who can we trust these days