A teacher at a local tertiary institution was arrested by officers at the Special Victims Unit for indecently assaulting a 17-year-old student.

Ali Hinds, a 39-year-old resident of Mt Moritz, St George, was arrested, formally charged and cautioned on 9 December 2020, after allegation of him inappropriately touching the private parts of the minor was received.

He is presently on $10,000 bail with one surety and is scheduled to appear in court on 8 March 2021.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

