A Tempe, St George resident was arrested and charged by officers of the Traffic Department on Friday, 18 December 2020, following a fatal vehicular accident that occurred on the said date at Mortley Hill, St George.

Kenrick Thompson was charged for the offence of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving, which resulted in the demise of Ayanna Beswick, a 41-year-old resident of Mortley Hill, St George.

Thompson was granted bail in the amount of EC$50,000 with one surety. As part of his bail conditions, he is to surrender all his travel documents, he is not allowed to leave the country without permission from the state and report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Friday, between 6 am and 6 pm.

He is scheduled to reappear in court on 11 June 2021.

Police investigations are ongoing.

RGPF

