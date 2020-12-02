The Grenada Movement signed a Memorandum of Understanding with BREDGE Learning Institute (BLI) on 1 December 2020, at the offices of the Institute, in Grenville.

The MOU, which is the culmination of months of work between both organisations, provides material support from TGM for the efforts of BLI to afford Grenadian students the opportunity to sit or re-sit CXC examinations and obtain qualifications that improve their educational, economic and career prospects.

Speaking on behalf of TGM, Executive Member Jennifer Simon Rapier noted that both organisations share the same passions and values for the development of Grenada. She commended the tutors, founders and executives of BLI for their volunteerism, which has resulted in 325 students receiving free CXC classes.

As part of TGM’s commitment under the MOU, Simon presented BLI with equipment to enhance the administrative and educational capacity of the Institute, comprised of:

2 Computers

2 All-in-One Printers

10 Handsets

2 Office Desks

5 Office Chairs

Financial support towards 2021 CXC Exam fees for 25 Students.

TGM will also provide financial assistance for BLI’s logistical requirements during the term of the agreement, inclusive of funds to cover the monthly rental of office space and salaries of 2 staff members.

Since it was founded, the BLI has incrementally extended educational services via its Virtual Education Technology Platform (VETP), using Facebook as its virtual conduit. The end goal is to ensure that over a 2-to-3-year period, each student will successfully pass at least 5 to 6 CXC subjects.

