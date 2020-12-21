Central Health–Grenada interviewed the Medical Director of Fit For Life Medical Services, Dr Terron Hoston MD (Hons), MS. In this interview, he explains the meaning of asymptomatic.

Asymptomatic patients show no classic Covid-19 signs:

No fever

No cough

No runny nose

No shortness of breath

These people, in most cases, are unaware they have the coronavirus and that they can spread it. They are a danger to us if they do not follow the Ministry of Health’s protocols, and we are risking our lives when we do not do the same.

