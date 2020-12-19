by Mike Meranski, La Sagesse Hotel and Restaurant

Friends, Colleagues

When I tune into the MOH YouTube presentations or the PMs speeches and log into on-line other media publications (Now Grenada) and social media interaction (Facebook), there seems to me to be a lot of recommendations from the public commentary, first and foremost, asking for revenge and imprisonment and fines when problems arise.

This is unfortunate and should represent just a small component of what is needed for successful Covid operation.

To be honest, I think Grenada, with its limited healthcare resources, has developed as good, reasonable and achievable plan as any country. First and foremost, they had to balance a Risk vs Reward assessment when deciding if and when to reopen our borders. We all have learned that this requires a constant balancing act that demands an almost daily or weekly adjustment based on the facts on the ground.

To pull this off the MOH and the MOT/GTA had to devise/revise plans that your average Grenadian would not fathom how much hard work, thought and study, scientific and medical expertise and public health awareness was required. Once they had a general consensus, you can imagine the challenges to implement the plan and protocols with the tools and personnel available. Most importantly, you must then get the entire population to cooperate and comply; otherwise, there is little chance for success.

Unfortunately, in the USA, as the entire world knows only too well, they have had more spread, sickness, hospitalisations, and death than any country in the world because they have had a colossal failure of leadership from President Trump by deciding to turn this into a political issue, calling it a hoax, not following the science, inciting division, spreading misinformation, causing confusion on best practices and treatments, while trying to convince us that Covid-19 would just magically disappear.

To this very day, every country is still learning what are the best practices and treatments to mitigate sickness, viral spread, and death. Nobody, no country, has had a plan that did not have problems nor need adjustments.

Just look at how each one of us has personally navigated this pandemic over the past year. Risk vs Reward has not been a constant for us. Things that we would not do in the Spring, we did throughout the Summer and Fall. Now that Winter has come, and the accurate forecast for a 2nd and 3rd wave has materialised, we are all revisiting our Risk vs Reward behaviours once again.

Grenada may be closing some more business, and more widespread lockdown may be necessary given the spike of new cases. I have absolutely no doubt that the Government of Grenada wants to do its very best, and no doubt we all want them to. Our lives and our livelihoods depend on us all staying united in this fight.

The virus does not play politics. We are all in this together, whether you’re working or laid -off or unemployed, in school or in prison, local or foreigner, “Lock them up and fine them,” should not be our only focus now. Penalties for breaking the rules are necessary, no doubt. However, “A Blame Game” mentality will not get us through the pandemic more safely.

We need to communicate all that we learn, adjust our policies, work together, cooperate, and most certainly rise above any pettiness that tends to confuse us and compromise our efforts.

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.