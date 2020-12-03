The Traffic Department of the Royal Grenada Police Force (RGPF) advises the general public, and in particular motorists, that Gore Street (St George’s) will be closed to vehicular traffic on Thursday, 3 December 2020 between 7 pm and 10 pm to facilitate the pouring of concrete mix at Dr Marryshow’s building on Grenville Street.

Motorists are kindly advised to use alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The Traffic Department apologises for any inconvenience caused.

RGPF

