Applications are invited for the post of Chief Executive Officer of the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The ideal candidate is expected to have all the qualifications and attributes expected for leadership at the CEO level. However, this position requires special emphasis on Destination Marketing. The successful candidate will have a degree in Marketing/Management and, or a minimum of 10 years of Destination Tourism Marketing Experience.

The ideal candidate will also have a demonstrated, strong network within the Caribbean and International Tourism industry. The candidate must be able to create and execute a Marketing, Communications and Product Development Strategy and be responsible for the overall image of the Destination.

The primary role will be to increase visitor arrivals and tourism revenue to Grenada.

Applications will close on 31 January 2021. Email your cover letter and resume to [email protected] Only suitable applications will be acknowledged.

Grenada Tourism Authority

