Vehicles that are 10 years and older will not be permitted to enter Grenada after 31 December 2020.

That is the day when SR0 43 of 2020 which strictly prohibits any vehicle 10 years and over from entering the shores of Grenada, goes into effect. The initiative was first announced in the 2020 Budget Speech.

Vehicles shipped from the country of origin must arrive on or before 31 December 2020 in order to meet the requirement of the ban.

Any vehicle aged 10 years and over arriving in Grenada after the specified date, will not be permitted to be cleared unless listed among the exemptions. The importation of an unexempted vehicle 10 years and over is a breach of the Customs Act 9 of 2015, resulting in seizure and fines and penalties being imposed by a Court of law. The following is a list of exemptions:

HS CODE Commodity Condition 8701.10 Pedestrian controlled tractors Agricultural Use 8701.30 Track-laying tractor Agricultural Use 8701.90 Other Tractors: Agricultural Use 8702 Motor Vehicle ONLY if they are designed to transport physically challenged persons. Must get written permission from the Minister of Social Services. 8703 Motor Vehicle ONLY if they are designed to transport physically challenged persons. Must get written permission from the Minister of Social Services. 8703.10.00 Motor Vehicle Vehicles specially designed for travelling on snow; golf cars and similar vehicles. Other vehicles, with spark-ignition internal combustion reciprocating piston engine: Of a cylinder capacity not exceeding 1,000cc: 8704.22.92 Motor Vehicle Other used 5 years and over exceeding 5 tonnes but < 20 tonnes g.v.w exceeding 20 tonnes 8704.23.91 Motor Vehicle Other used 5 years and over exceeding 20 tonnes other, with spark-ignition internal combustion piston engine: g.v.w not exceeding 5 tonnes: 87.05 Special purpose

Motor Vehicle Special purpose motor vehicles, other than those principally designed for the transport of persons or goods (for Example, breakdown lorries, crane lorries, fire fighting vehicles, concrete-mixer lorries, road sweeper lorries, spraying lorries, mobile workshops, mobile radiological units). 87.09 Trucks Work truck, self-propelled, not fitted with lifting or handling equipment, of the type used in factories, warehouses, dock areas or airports for short distance transport of goods; tractors of the type used on railway station platforms; parts of the foregoing vehicles. 87.11 Motorcycles Motorcycles (Including mopeds) and cycles fitted with an auxiliary motor, with or without side-cars; side- cars. Racing Cars Racing cars imported for the sole purpose of participating in an organised race event, to the satisfaction of the Comptroller of Customs Antique Cars Antique cars with the written permission of the Ministry of Finance 8430.10 Machinery Pile drivers and Pile extractors 8430.31 Machinery Self-propelled Coal or rock cutters and tunnelling machinery; 8430.39 Machinery Other coal or rock cutters and tunnelling machinery: 8430.41 Machinery Other self-propelled boring or sinking machinery: 8430.49 Machinery Other boring or sinking machinery: 8430.50 Machinery Other machinery, Self-propelled: 8430.61 Machinery Tamping or Compacting machinery



GIS

NOW Grenada is not responsible for the opinions, statements or media content presented by contributors. In case of abuse, click here to report.