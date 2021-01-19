The Government of Grenada is providing clarity on the current State of Emergency and the Emergency Powers (Covid-19) Regulations, which includes a curfew between 10 pm and 5 am daily.

Erroneous reports in a television newscast on Monday have created some confusion among members of the public regarding the duration of the curfew.

Providing clarity on the matter, Attorney General Dia Forrester explained that, “In keeping with Section 17 of the Constitution, the initial proclamation by the Governor General, when parliament is not sitting, lapses 21 days from the date of publication, unless approved by both Houses of Parliament. Subsequent to the Governor General’s proclamation, the Lower House met on 15 January 2021 and approved the resolution.”

When the Senate meets later this month, members will consider the resolution, already approved by their parliamentary colleagues. Once both Houses of Parliament approve the resolution, the proclamation of 11 January 2021 will remain valid for a maximum of 6 months.

Both the Governor General and the Houses of Parliament have the discretion to revoke the proclamation in accordance with the provisions of Sections 17(3), (4) and (5) of the Constitution prior to that 6-month period lapsing. Such revocation will be provided as early as the circumstances permit, in the best interest of the public and public safety.

It is during this period that the Covid-19 Regulations, which contains a curfew amongst other matters, are applicable. However, the actual enforcement, adjustment or removal of the curfew and other matters arising in the Covid-19 Regulations will depend on prevailing conditions.

The Attorney General explained that “The Regulations are under constant review and will be amended periodically with the consistent aim of ensuring public health and safety. We thank everyone for the continued sacrifices being made and compliance with the Regulations as we all perform our civic duty aimed at keeping each other safe.”

As the nature of this pandemic changes and the threat to lives evolve, the Government must continue to take steps in the best interest of the public. The public is reminded to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, maintain physical distance, wear a mask, especially when physical distancing cannot be maintained, avoid large gatherings and regularly wash or sanitise hands.

