The public is advised that the Department of Births, Deaths and Marriages will be closed tomorrow Friday, 22 January 2021.

The closure is necessary to allow for the relocation of services to the original location, which is on the first floor of the Ministerial Complex, Sir Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens.

The department is expected to resume normal business operations from 8 am on Monday, 25 January 2021.

The management and staff of the department of Births, Deaths and Marriages and the Ministry of Health thank the public for its co-operation and understanding and sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

GIS

